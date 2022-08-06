UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €36.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($41.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

ETR:VNA opened at €30.32 ($31.26) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($62.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.68.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.