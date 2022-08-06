United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.61) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

United Internet Stock Performance

UTDI stock opened at €24.91 ($25.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.60 and a 200-day moving average of €30.20. United Internet has a 12-month low of €24.76 ($25.53) and a 12-month high of €37.67 ($38.84).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

