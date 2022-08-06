Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($44.33) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

VOS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Wednesday.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Price Performance

Shares of VOS stock opened at €36.60 ($37.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.85 million and a PE ratio of 29.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €29.30 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €49.45 ($50.98).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.