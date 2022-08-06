UBS Group Reiterates “€27.60” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.45) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.90) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at €23.48 ($24.21) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($22.81) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($28.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.49.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

