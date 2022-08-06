Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($34.02) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($32.99) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($26.80) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of Renault stock opened at €29.77 ($30.69) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.38. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($103.81).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

