B. Riley Weighs in on Full House Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Full House Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLL. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $6.71 on Friday. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,315.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

