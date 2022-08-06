Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Galecto in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto Trading Up 9.4 %

Galecto stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galecto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Galecto worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.