Green Plains Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Green Plains by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

