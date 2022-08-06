Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,620,124 shares in the company, valued at $190,671,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,307 shares of company stock worth $26,998,410 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

