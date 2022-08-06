Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 72,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 616,183 shares.The stock last traded at $249.76 and had previously closed at $239.69.

The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.26.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

