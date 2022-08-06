e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $38.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,233.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,480 shares of company stock worth $8,529,868. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

