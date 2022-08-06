William Blair Weighs in on Incyte Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Incyte stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.91.
In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
