Research Analysts Offer Predictions for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 70.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 144,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 59,742 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.7% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 339,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

