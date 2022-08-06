KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for KAR Auction Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after buying an additional 292,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at KAR Auction Services

In related news, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KAR Auction Services news, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

