Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Livent Trading Up 3.6 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Livent has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Livent by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

