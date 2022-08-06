Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Leidos Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Leidos by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.