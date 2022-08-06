KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Materion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Materion Price Performance

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.30. Materion has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Materion by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Materion by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.