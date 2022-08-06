Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Oak Street Health, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Oak Street Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 716.26% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

OSH has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,543,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,165,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,543,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,165,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $4,730,746.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,189,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,887,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,413 shares of company stock valued at $25,854,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

