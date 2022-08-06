Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 14% on Strong Earnings

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) shares shot up 14% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.13. 30,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 335,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $335,806.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,539,639 shares in the company, valued at $46,156,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,667 shares of company stock worth $3,650,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $112,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

