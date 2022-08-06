Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equinox Gold traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.01. 67,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,315,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

