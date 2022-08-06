AECOM (ACM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACM stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

