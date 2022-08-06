Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RADI opened at $14.75 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

