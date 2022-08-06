Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ELAN opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

