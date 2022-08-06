HCI Group (HCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HCI opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $730.36 million, a PE ratio of -189.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at HCI Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,700.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

