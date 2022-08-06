CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CAPL opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $760.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.80.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.