Trevali Mining (TV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter.
Trevali Mining Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of TV opened at C$0.45 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.99.
About Trevali Mining
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
