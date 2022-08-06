Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

