Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 314.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

OESX stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

