Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

NVRO stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Nevro has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Nevro by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nevro by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Nevro by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Nevro by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 174,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

