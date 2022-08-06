Panmure Gordon Downgrades AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) to Hold

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AO World from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 40 ($0.49) in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

AO World Stock Performance

AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

