Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE VAPO opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.22. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 114.14% and a negative net margin of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich bought 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 45.0% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after buying an additional 793,504 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its position in Vapotherm by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 993,350 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 588,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 133,791 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

