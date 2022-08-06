Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

PSN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

