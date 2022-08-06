Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Price Performance

Tuniu stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

