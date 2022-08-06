StockNews.com Downgrades Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Hold

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $243,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $243,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $81,752.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,239 shares of company stock valued at $445,752. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.