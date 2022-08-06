StockNews.com Downgrades Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Hold

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Parke Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
