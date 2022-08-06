Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Up 8.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $77.57. 18,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,022,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.