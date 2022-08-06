Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 8.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 137,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,514,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Get Fisker alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fisker by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 667,499 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 9.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.