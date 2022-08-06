MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $890.87, but opened at $1,006.50. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,050.00, with a volume of 24,522 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,392.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 510.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $924.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

