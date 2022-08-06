Head to Head Contrast: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) & Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 1.47% 10.57% 3.60% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A -237.69% 91.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LightInTheBox and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 151.02%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

54.3% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LightInTheBox and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $446.10 million 0.26 $13.13 million $0.05 20.20 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.59 $2.05 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

