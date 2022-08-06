Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) versus Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Head to Head Contrast

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Azenta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $32.46 million 0.63 -$590,000.00 $0.14 36.72 Azenta $513.70 million 10.22 $110.75 million $29.55 2.37

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Azenta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trio-Tech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trio-Tech International and Azenta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A Azenta 0 0 3 0 3.00

Azenta has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Azenta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49% Azenta 301.05% 4.28% 3.33%

Summary

Azenta beats Trio-Tech International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc. provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows. The Life Sciences Services segment provides comprehensive sample management programs, integrated cold chain solutions, informatics, and sample-based laboratory services to advance scientific research and support drug development. This segment's services include sample storage, genomic sequencing, gene synthesis, laboratory processing, laboratory analysis, biospecimen procurement, and other support services. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

