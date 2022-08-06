Head to Head Review: Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) vs. A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Grey and A2Z Smart Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 241.88%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 469.62%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A -113.75% -47.09% A2Z Smart Technologies -404.48% -97.99% -75.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Grey and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Berkshire Grey and A2Z Smart Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 12.50 -$153.38 million N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 32.58 -$40.29 million ($0.61) -5.18

A2Z Smart Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

