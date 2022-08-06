Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.33.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

ENB stock opened at C$55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge has a one year low of C$46.88 and a one year high of C$59.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.90.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.66%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

