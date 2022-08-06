Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.34) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.25 on Friday. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Orange by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

