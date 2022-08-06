Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.15.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.90) to €29.60 ($30.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

