Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 477,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.