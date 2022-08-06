Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oatly Group AB Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Oatly Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.19.

Shares of OTLY opened at 3.97 on Friday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 19.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of 3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

