Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oatly Group AB Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Oatly Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTLY opened at 3.97 on Friday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 19.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of 3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
