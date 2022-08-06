Stifel Nicolaus Trims Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Target Price to C$19.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE OBE opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$869.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.44. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 15,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,669.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,350 shares in the company, valued at C$5,707,880.03.
About Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
