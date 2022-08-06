AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$69.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.42. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.
