AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$69.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.42. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

