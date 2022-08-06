Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at C$53.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of C$46.71 and a 12-month high of C$85.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

