Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$50.00 at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Boralex Price Performance

BLX stock opened at C$49.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 159.29. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$49.72.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8798095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

