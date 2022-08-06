TD Securities Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$18.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CGX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.86.
Cineplex Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$696.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.75.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
