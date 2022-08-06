TD Securities Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$18.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.86.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$696.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.75.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

